Councillor raises concern about rubbish at scenic beach

A local councillor has urged people to dispose of their rubbish in a responsible manner after hearing that people have fired bags full of rubbish out of vehicles rather than take them home and dispose it the refuse responsibly.

Two weeks ago Independent Councillor Michael Mc Clafferty raised concerns about people leaving their rubbish at bottle banks sites in Falcarragh.

This week, he is urging people not to dump on one of the county's most scenic beaches, Killahoey, Dunfanaghy.

He said: "There is a lot of anger, yet again, as per the volume of rubbish being dumped at Killahoey beach, Dunfanaghy.

"Witnesses have claimed some have watched people just throw full bags out of vehicles instead of taking it home with to their own bin."

He said that dumping your rubbish at the foot of full bins results in bags being pulled across car parks by birds and wild animals and creates problems.

"Please dispose of your waste in an actual bin that is empty or better still take it home with you."

He urged people to consider the environment when dumping their rubbish.