GALLERY: Have a look at some of the Costa Del Sod photos that our GREAT Donegal readers sent us
You can bank on us to get more galleries online over the next while......
We asked our readers to send us in their pictures taken from the bog during Covid-19 and what a reaction we got.
You certainly did dig deep us - we received photos from across the county and from other counties too.
Each week, we have been featuring some of your photos in the Donegal Democrat and our sister papers the Donegal Post, Donegal People's Press and the Inish Times.
We will also run a galleries of some of the best pictures that you were good enough to send us on www.donegallive.ie or donegaldemocrat.ie
Keep a wee eye on the Donegal Live Insta account too! We might get busy on that tomorrow.....
Huge thanks to you all........
