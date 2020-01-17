PIC SPECIAL: Day of celebration at Scoil Cholmcille National School, Letterkenny

Scoil Cholmcille National School has seen many changes in recent times - and with plans in place for a major development at the school, the future certainly looks bright.

Today, the school hosted a special event to mark the launch of a new school video.

The staff and students were 'Celebrating their past, inspring their present, and embracing their future'.

It was a fantastic event with past pupils, former staff members and special guests treated to a celebration of memories and catching a glimpse of the exciting times that lie ahead for Scoil Cholmcille.

With Charlie Collins as MC, it was a hugely enjoyable day with a host of former students offering their memories of their time at the school and explaining how their former teachers and time at the school helped them on a journey towards the careers and lives they now find themselves in.

Former students who couldn't be there on the day sent video messages of their own - many of them having gone on to enjoy fantastic success in sporting and professional careers.

Former staff members were also present, among them Tom Reddan who spent over 20 years as school principal.

As you can see from Brian McDaid's gallery of photographs, there was a great turn-out for the event and among the many politicians there was outgoing Minister for Education Joe McHugh who officially launched the new school video.