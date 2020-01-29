PIC SPECIAL: Letterkenny pupils receive Sacrament of Confirmation

The first Confirmations of 2020 in the Diocese of Raphoe were held in St Eunan's Cathedral in Letterkenny at the weekend.

Pupils from Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál and Scoil Cholmcille National School received the Sacrament of Confirmation at two ceremonies on Saturday at which the Bishop of Raphoe, The Most Reverend Alan McGuckian officiated.

It was a big day for all the children, their parents and families, and for their schools and teachers who had prepared them so well for the day.

On Sunday, children in the Gortahork area received the Sacrament of Confirmation.

This week, there will be more ceremonies with children at Illistrin NS receiving the Sacrament of Confirmation in St. Eunan's Cathedral on Thursday night.

On Saturday, February 1, the Church of the Irish Martyrs in Letterkenny will host Confirmations for children of the parish of Aughaninshin and on Sunday, Confirmations will take place in Glenties.

PICS FROM SCOIL MHUIRE GAN SMÁL BY BRIAN MC DAID