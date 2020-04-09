GALLERY: August 2011 - last day for postmen at Letterkenny's Main Street depot

Contact
With the opening of the new depot on Letterkenny’s Business Park Road in August 2011, photographer and An Post staff member Stephen Doherty captured the final day for postmen working out of the Main Street depot.
Our gallery shows some of the postmen, and An Post staff members in Letterkenny who gathered for a final photograph together in their old place of work.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Fr Neal Carlin praises Donegal's White Oaks for finding innovative ways to support clients during pandemic
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.