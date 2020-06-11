Here is a selection of pictures that our Donegal readers sent us from the Costa Del Sod

Contact
We asked our Donegal readers to send us their pictures from the Costa Del Sod this summer and you certainly didn't disappoint us.
People from across the county, and indeed further afield, sent us pictures and videos of themselves footing, turning, digging and bagging on the bog during the good spate of weather we had.
A huge thank you to you all - we knew we could bank on you. Keep them coming....
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.