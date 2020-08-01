A big congratualtions to Sister Berchmans who celebrated her 100th birthday in Donegal this week

Contact
Sister Berchmans celebrated her milestone 100th birthday in Donegal this week among family and friends.
Family in Australia were able to also participate in the celebrations via zoom much to everyone's delight.
The well-respected sister enjoyed the day beside an open fire. She is known to have a great affection and love for all God's creatures.
Sister Berchmans lives in a convent in County Meath celebrated her birthday on July 29.
Growing up the well-respected and much-loved sister was recognised as Hannah Phadaí Phrionnsias.
