Huge celebrations at one Donegal shop as they celebrate selling last Saturday’s Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth €2,482,715

Champagne pops and photographs taken as celebrations begin in Convoy

A small village in east Donegal is celebrating after the National Lottery confirmed the winning store which sold last Saturday’s Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth €2,482,715.

The winning Normal Play ticket was sold at Harris’ service station in Convoy village which has a population of just over 1,500 people.

Owner of the winning store, Evelyn Harris was overjoyed by the news once she was informed of the win by the National Lottery late on Tuesday evening. She said that she has always promised her customers a Lotto win and is overjoyed to see her dream come true for one of her lucky customers.

She said: “This is huge for the village of Convoy and I know that we’re going to be talking about this Lotto win for many years to come. Any of our customers will tell you that I am absolutely stone mad but I have been promising them that I would deliver a Lotto win to the town and it’s finally happened! Every time I sell a Lotto ticket to one of my customers, I wish them an extra little bit of luck and some of them even tell me that they’ll bring me on holidays if they won the jackpot. Who knows, I might have to pack my suitcases in the next few days if it is a local winner.”

She added: “This is an incredible community and we are delighted to be in business here for the past 18 years. The vast majority of our customers are from the local community so we are going to thoroughly the celebrations today and whoever the winner is, I know this entire village will be 100% supportive of them with this life-changing win. We certainly wish them every bit of health and happiness for many years to come.”

The National Lottery has also confirmed that the Donegal player who scooped the €2.4 million Lotto jackpot on Saturday night has made contact and arrangements are now being made for their prize to be paid.

So far in this year alone more than €93 million has been won in prizes in the Lotto game which includes 15 new millionaires which have been created in the Lotto and Lotto Plus games.

This is the 91st Lotto jackpot to be won in Donegal since the Lotto game began in 1988. These 91 jackpots are worth in excess of €118.5 million.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

