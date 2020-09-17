Contact

Gallery: A manse that could be your Donegal haven

A stunning property offered onto the market that will impress even the most discerning buyer

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Situated on manicured gardens, in the heart of the countryside, the approach to Gort Manse is taken by driving through cast iron gates and up a sweeping driveway to the stunning estate.
Glen Estates are offering this impressive property, which is located in Manorcunningham, to the market.
No expense has been spared by the present owners in terms of the level of finish and specification with a magnificent kitchen, high quality fireplaces in the reception areas, tile flooring and luxury bathroom and ensuite.
The accommodation comprises five generous bedrooms plus study, together with two formal reception rooms, stunning entrance hall, principal family bathroom, ensuite and outstanding open plan kitchen area which is undoubtedly the focal point of this stunning property.

Wedding shoots
Externally the formal gardens which were previously used for wedding shoots are beautifully maintained and manicured extending to approximately 2 acres with a large landscaped area.
There is also generous parking and detached double garages, office, outbuildings and sheds.

Countryside and towns
Ideally located some 10 minutes from Letterkenny the property has all the benefits of its rural surroundings and is yet only a short drive from other surrounding towns and cities including Derry and Strabane, many local schooling, churches, shopping and recreational amenities.

Appointment
Viewing is strictly by appointment. Properties like these rarely come onto the market. Price €695,000. For further information please go to the Glen Estate web site.

