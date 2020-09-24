GALLERY: A stunning property has come onto the market which boasts a cinema, a sauna and a sun room - all under one roof

This stunning property which is home to a cinema, sun room and sauna is being offered onto the property market by GlenEstates.

This impressive property, Farland View, is ideally located between Letterkenny and Derry.

The property boasts one of the most impressive views in the country, enjoying panoramic and spectacular views over Lough Swilly and Inch Island.

Sun from early morning until late evening

Due to the position of the home, it enjoys sun from early morning until late in the evening.

This house is situated 10 minutes drive from Derry and 15 minutes from Letterkenny.

Grianán Fort, which attracts tens of thousands of tourists annually is located near by and the award winning An Grianán Hotel is only half a mile away on the main Derry to Letterkenny road.

The iconic Burt Chapel, which was awarded building of the century, is located just below the house and, just beyond that, the Inch Lake wildlife reserve, famed nationally for providing a winter home for many migrating geese and swans.

Distinct levels

The house itself comprises of two distinct levels. The upper level, which is accessed through the main door, contains a large and elegant dining area with a roof top window dome, a substantial drawing room, rounded at one end with large windows, taking full advantage of the views.

Adjacent to the dining area is a tastefully designed and fitted kitchen which adjoins a snug living room with multi-fuel stove.

Just off the kitchen area is a utility room which leads to the back door and a walk-in, shelved pantry. As well as two bedrooms, this level has a large sun room with uninterrupted views of Lough Swilly, including the Fanad Peninsula, and its glorious sunsets.

The bottom floor of the house comprises three more ensuite bedrooms, each enjoying unrivalled views, a cinema room, office, bathroom, sauna and access to a large garage.



Mature gardens

One of these bedrooms is the master bedroom with adjoining wet room and dressing room. This property has been finished to an exacting standard with no expense spared in its construction. Heating is provided by an oil-fired boiler and the BEAM hoovering system has been fitted.

The mature gardens on this elevated site compliment entirely the house itself, having been developed over a number of years by the current owners, both keen gardeners.

The paving, kerbing and other decorative features have been tastefully done and for the security conscious, there is outside lighting, a monitored alarm system and electric gates.

Farland View

In recent years, Farland View has been run as a very successful and upmarket B and B, hosting visitors to the local beauty spots and tourist attractions, and providing accommodation for guests attending weddings at An Grianán Hotel.

Comments written in the visitors’ book are indeed testimony to the quality of this house and the beauty of the local area. The propery is priced at €625,000. Only by viewing can one appreciate fully all that this property and its environs have to offer. For further information, or to arrange an appointmetn please contact Glenestates on 074 91 02220.