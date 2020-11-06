Contact

A house where you are guaranteed a welcome reception comes onto the market

A spacious house ideally located on the edge of Letterkenny town is sure to attract keen interest

Michelle NicPhaidin

This substantial property has come onto the market offering space, style and idyllic location.
The 5,000 sq ft home in Drumahoe really needs to be seen to be appreciated. Coming onto the market at €445,000 the home offers great value for money.
The detached home contains four rooms, three bathrooms and two receptions.

Home entrance
On entering the home, you step onto a tiled floor with partially glazed timber flooring which leads you into the heart of the home.
The family sitting room has solid wood flooring and is ideal for cold, winter nights. The sitting room also offers wonderful views of the sweeping countryside.
The sitting room boasts a double height vaulted ceiling. A balcony area is situated overhead.

Features
Other striking features that the home encompasses is a double stone archway which leads to the kitchen.
The large and spacious kitchen has eveything a modern kitchen should have.
A central island offers an area where people can sit and eat or have coffee. Stone also features in the kitchen.
One of the most attractive features of the kitchen is a large walk-in larder with lots of storage space - it is sure that a large family would enjoy the use of it.
There is also a large utility room which currently houses a tumble dryer, a washing machine and a beam vacum system.

Bedroom
The main bedroom has carpet flooring, a dressing area, walk in wardrobe with shelves and hanging space. The bedroom is ensuite.
The accompanying bathroom is tastefully tiled in a classical style.
The hallway sweeps from the first floor to the second floor and is an exceptionally attractive feature of the home.
There is a small landing at the top of the hallway.
There is an office in the home for those who can enjoy the benefits of working from home.
The office has plenty of space boasting 4850 sq ft. The office is also convenienced with steel steps for rear access.
The office has good lighting and plenty of plug points that can be used.

Outside
This home is modern both inside and outside.
You can tell that the home is kept well, concrete paths surround the house and winged entrance pillars lead to a gravel drive which surrounds the house.
There is also a small front garden with landscape, bushes and shrubs.
You can add your own touches to the garden, build, plant and enjoy all that the garden can offer you.
A gravel drive continues to the rear of the house where there is a large gravel area which provides parking.
This area could be used in the future to construct a garage.
For further information please call GlenEstates.
You can email them at info@glenestates.com or you can also call them on 074 91 02220.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

