Former parochial house in Donegal town comes onto the market

Contact
This stunning five-bedroom period residence in Glenties, which was built around 1900, has come onto the property market in Donegal.
The property is a former parochial house and was used in that capacity until recently. The property is a substantial building and features many original architectural designs, such as, overhanging eaves with corbelled brackets, block plaster quoins, numerous leaded stained glass panels and windows.
The propert also exhibits an extensive range of ornate ceiling cornices.
The property also contains three reception rooms, two kitchens and five spacious bedrooms making it truly spacious.
The property measures 4,000 square feet and is located just off Glenties', Main Street.
Purchasers will be given a rare opportunity to turn this property into an impressive family home or for use as a commercial venture - perhaps as a high quality guest house or restaurant.
The property comes onto the market with a very appealing price of guide price of €260,000.
If anyone would like further information or details in relation to this stunning property, they can contact the agent Henry Kee on 074 91 31050 who will be happy to guide and advise them.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.