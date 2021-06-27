GALLERY: Much loved school principal retires

Frances Nic Íomhair retires as principal of Scoil Chnoc na Naomh

Primary and secondary schools all over Donegal are marking the end of another school year with a host of different events - with fun days, school Masses and celebrations organised.

For the sixth class pupils in primary schools, it's an emotional time as they get ready to take a step into life in secondary school.

And for the teachers, SNAs, and school staff, it's been a difficult time with the Covid-19 restrictions ensuring that school life is so different in so many ways.

In Gortahork, school principal Frances Nic Íomhair is retiring from her position at Scoil Chnoc na Naomh.

She was given a wonderful send-off as she looks forward to her retirement. Her pupils, teaching colleagues and school management made special presentations to mark the big day, and she is offered every good wish for a happy retirement.

Photos: Tommy Curran

