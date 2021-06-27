GALLERY: Much loved school principal retires

Primary and secondary schools all over Donegal are marking the end of another school year with a host of different events - with fun days, school Masses and celebrations organised.
For the sixth class pupils in primary schools, it's an emotional time as they get ready to take a step into life in secondary school.
And for the teachers, SNAs, and school staff, it's been a difficult time with the Covid-19 restrictions ensuring that school life is so different in so many ways.
In Gortahork, school principal Frances Nic Íomhair is retiring from her position at Scoil Chnoc na Naomh.
She was given a wonderful send-off as she looks forward to her retirement. Her pupils, teaching colleagues and school management made special presentations to mark the big day, and she is offered every good wish for a happy retirement.
Photos: Tommy Curran
More News
The Government is considering delaying the reopening of indoor hospitality due to the emergence of the more contagious Delta variant
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.