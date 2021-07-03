GALLERY: Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir P.P. celebrates 50th anniversary of his ordination

Tributes have been pouring in from far and wide for Father Seán Ó Gallchóir who celebrated his Golden Jubilee of his ordination to the priesthood, with family and friends at the weekend.

Special Masses were celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Saturday and Church of Christ the King, Gort a’ Choirce on Sunday.

The well-known priest has been an integral part of the Donegal community for many years.

Father Seán was ordained in the Old Saint Mary’s Church, Derrybeg by Bishop Anthony McFeely on June 27, 1971.

He is the eldest son of the late Johnny Sheáin and Mary from Cotteen, Derrybeg.

Two of his brothers are also priests, Colm is Parish Priest in Killybegs whilst Father Cathal spent many years working as a priest in Japan and is now based in South Dakota.

Earlier this year, Father Seán was named as the recipient of Gradam an Uachtaráin, the GAA’s President’s Award.

He is synonymous with GAA in Donegal. His book The Book of Donegal GAA Facts was published for the seventh time, last year. The current Honorary President of CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola, he was a referee and is an ardent supporter of Scór na nÓg - a competition where many of his plays and dramas were brought to life on stage.

Father Seán has spent much of his time in the priesthood in Donegal. He began teaching in the Holy Cross College, Falcarragh in 1971 where he taught Irish, history and religion. He was based in Falcarragh from 1971 until 1992 and subsequently transferred to Cnoc Fola.

He spent from 1992 to 1999 in Cnoc Fola where he was held in the highest regard in the community.

He’s now the Parish Priest in Gort a’ Choirce.

