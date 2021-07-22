Iggy is walking on sunshine and enjoying some ice cream

One of Donegal's favourite dogs Iggy is certainly enjoying the hot, summer weather. Long may it last.
We would like to thank Iggy's owner, James O'Donnell for being so kind and sending us these lovely photographs.
