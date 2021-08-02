Search our Archive

PIC SPECIAL: Mary Winston retires from ESB after almost 48 years

'No two days were ever the same in the ESB' - Mary

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Times were very different when Mary Winston first took up employment with the ESB back on June 18, 1973.
A native of Glenfin, Mary started out in the Sligo office, but quickly moved to Letterkenny where she would work in the county’s biggest and busiest office for the rest of her career.
Her contribution to ESB life was celebrated in Letterkenny last week when friends and former colleagues - many of whom are themselves since retired - came along to say a final farewell to Mary who has officially retired after 48 years.
In more recent years, she was part of the ESB’s Mobile Device team, but many will remember her as one of the front office staff at the Port Road outlet.
“One of the best things about working in the ESB was the enjoyment I got from meeting people, chatting to customers when they came in and being able to help them,” Mary said.
“It was an enjoyable place to work, and no two days were ever the same.
“It’s hard to believe that I was there for so long, but over those 48 years I made many friends who remain such close friends still.”

PICTURES: BRIAN MC DAID

