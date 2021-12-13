Search

13 Dec 2021

Style, beauty, glitz and glamour at PCC Falcarragh prom

Pupils and friends gather for school prom at Óstán Local Altan

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

More than 130 former students of Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola (P.C.C.) attended their prom night at Óstán Loch Altan in Gortahork.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, national lockdowns and restrictions over the past year and a half, these young adults were unable to attend their prom event or mark the occasion after completing their secondary school education.
This prom for school leavers of 2020 and 2021, was organised by a small, local, voluntary committee to ensure the young adults were in fact able to mark the occasion and to be able to enjoy their prom night.
The event was a great success.
The Prom Committee would like to express their sincere thanks to the various local businesses for their generous contributions towards the costs of the prom event.
A big thanks is also extended to Sean McElwee (manager) and all the staff at Óstán Loch Altan.
Thanks also to photographer, John McConnell (@jmac.ie) and everyone else who helped make the night such a success.

PICTURES: @jmac.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media