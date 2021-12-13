Style, beauty, glitz and glamour at PCC Falcarragh prom

More than 130 former students of Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola (P.C.C.) attended their prom night at Óstán Loch Altan in Gortahork.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, national lockdowns and restrictions over the past year and a half, these young adults were unable to attend their prom event or mark the occasion after completing their secondary school education.
This prom for school leavers of 2020 and 2021, was organised by a small, local, voluntary committee to ensure the young adults were in fact able to mark the occasion and to be able to enjoy their prom night.
The event was a great success.
The Prom Committee would like to express their sincere thanks to the various local businesses for their generous contributions towards the costs of the prom event.
A big thanks is also extended to Sean McElwee (manager) and all the staff at Óstán Loch Altan.
Thanks also to photographer, John McConnell (@jmac.ie) and everyone else who helped make the night such a success.
PICTURES: @jmac.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.