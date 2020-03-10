Four new cases of coronavirus confirmed in North of Ireland

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is meeting this evening to review the situation on Covid-19.

Overall, 24 cases of the virus have now been confirmed in the Republic and more than 1,000 people have been tested for coronavirus.

Four more cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland bringing the total there to 16.

All four cases involve adults, according to the Public Health Agency.

One case involved recent travel from northern Italy, while three can be traced to a previously reported case that involved recent travel to northern Italy.

The PHA is currently undertaking contact tracing for all four cases.

This morning Apple confirmed that one of its employees in Cork had tested positive for Covid-19 and it was working closely with local health authorities.

Apple said: "As a precaution, we have asked some of our team members to stay at home while we work with the Health and Safety Executive to assess the situation.

"We are continuing to regularly deep clean all our offices and stores and will take all necessary precautions in accordance with guidance from health authorities."

Apple currently employs more than 6,000 staff in Ireland.

The company would not say whether the case was related to foreign travel or arose from local transmission.