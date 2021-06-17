Traditional cottage with historic connections to Glenveagh Castle for sale

A quaint country cottage which sits among wonderfully mature gardens and winding pathways has come onto the market in Ramelton.

The enlarged country cottage has three bedrooms and includes a large drawing room with a master suite, a nursery or study and bathroom overhead with a further two bedrooms over the kitchen and breakfast room.

The property sits on 0.66 acres approximately of gardens and paddock.

You can access the home by walking or driving up a country laneway and entering through two traditional stone pillars.

There is parking for numerous vehicles at the front and side.

The front garden is bordered by mature trees and hedging with a large flat garden ideally suited to the football enthusiasts. There is a further garden to the rear along with vegetable garden and al fresco dining area which catches the evening sun.

The original part of the cottage is around 200 years old and was part of the Stewart Estate prior to its breakup. There was a working farm around the cottage and evidence of this remains in some of the old walls.



Land steward

Renovation of the cottage commenced in the 1970s when it was bought by Julian Burkett, land steward at Glenveagh Castle, for the then owner of the Castle, Henry McElhinney.

Mr Burkett used Glenleary as a bolt hole for the family when life got too busy at Glenveagh Castle.

Glengeary cottage is on the market for €359,000.

Call Sherry FitzGerald Rainey on 074 91 22211 for more details.