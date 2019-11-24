Contact

From an acorn to an oak, Killybegs continues to grow
A bright future for the College of Tourism in Donegal

Reporter:

Matt Britton


From early beginnings in what was then known as the Cert School in the Great Northern Hotel in Bundoran to the pivotal move to the College of Catering in  Killybegs 1969, the now Killybegs/LYIT College of Tourism has gone from strength to strength and recentlycelebrated 50 years of both growth and innovation.

Former students from all over the country gathered to renew and rekindle old friendships from the first class of 1969 to much more recent graduates.

From stories of sneaking out some windows for maybe a pint of “milk”, or the girls heading off down to “Fawltys” what emerged was one big happy family and a great sense of camaraderie between lecturers and students.

The simple word “Killybegs” is a great inclusion on any student’s CV and is respected throughout the world - it is highly regarded for its culinary skills with many chefs reaching the highest levels in their chosen skills.

It is a tremendous achievement for what is relatively a small college in a rural setting with a mediocre infrastructure to have grown so much and shown so much innovation.

Without a doubt, the present management team have every intention of seeing this growing further with even more links with other third-level institutions.

