GALLERY: Santa is greeted by almost 4,000 people on Donegal Town's Diamond

Thousands of people packed into the Diamond in Donegal Town this evening to give Santa Claus a real Donegal welcome for the switching on of the lights ceremonies.

The excitement in the children was immeasurable, the sparkle in their eyes just glistening - it was a night of joy and one to be cherished.

Full marks once again go to the unsung heroes - the volunteers who have been putting up the lights, the stewards, the Community Chamber and the members of the Gardai who make all this possible for the overall benefit of the town.

You all do the job well!!