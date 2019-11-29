Contact

Top surgeon launches his book in Donegal and also comments
on some imminent health issues

Michael Sugrue, Surgeon at Letterkenny and Galway University Hospitals addresses critical issues

Reporter:

Matt Britton

After the launch of his very impressive new book, Donegal's Wild Atlantic Way in Allied Irish Bank in Donegal Town this morning, Michael Sugrue of Letterkenny and Galway University Hospital commented that unless steps are taken with urgency, a crisis is imminent in urological conditions in Donegal.

Speaking to Donegal Live after his successful book launch the highly respected surgeon when questioned highlighted some of the pressing health issues in the county. 

"In relation to breast cancer, there have been improvements in the outcomes in the county. While a centre of excellence in Sligo would have been of great benefit one of our biggest problems now is that many patients are presenting themself at a much later stage than their European neighbours allowing the tumour to grow. I would urge everybody with any suspicions at all to drop along to their doctor.

"In the case of urology, this is a growing problem - we simply do not have the resources here in the county and I would strongly urge that this problem be addressed urgently before we are at crisis level."

Sugrue launched his 208-page coffee table book which showcases Donegal’s natural beauty, through stunning photographs combined with a collection of poetry. The poems in the most part are linked to the imagery, light, and lines, with lyrics fusing to make this book a must for those who love nature. 

The book has been 5 years in the creation - a factor that is instantly recognisable by the sheer perfection.

The launch attracted a large gathering many some of which have experienced very successful outcomes in their own challenges. 

The book is on sale in all good bookshops and is likely to prove a best seller over the Christmas period

