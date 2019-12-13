GALLERY: Donegal never tires of partying!

Friday 13th, sub-zero temperatures - nothing just seems to deter guests flocking to Donegal for their Christmas parties and get-togethers .

Tonight was no exception with practically the total staff from Deele College in Raphoe and likewise with the HSE in Ballyshannon and many from all parts of the county in smaller parties. With fancy dress the theme for the evening in the Abbey Hotel, there is no doubt that we are all going to have one colourful night.