GALLERY: Four Masters celebrate in a festive homecoming in Donegal

Even the sparkling Christmas lights turned blue in Donegal Town as the returning Four Masters, the new Donegal Minor League Division One champions returned home to a great welcome on the Diamond.

Regarded as the underdogs in this encounter they performed with great vigour and determination defeating Termon 2-09 to 2-04.

The lads were met by Santa and his elves on the Diamond and the Gardai gave them an escort for their lap around the Diamond again, with their blue lights flashing.

Afterwards, it was a well-deserved meal for all at Lough Eske Castle.