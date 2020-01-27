Contact
Due to unavoidable circumstances, we are a little late in publishing these photographs but we thought that it was such an inspirational evening that we just could not ignore them.
This indeed was an inspirational evening where all four churches in Donegal Town joined together in the local Church of Ireland just days before Christmas highlighting the great sense of community that exists in the Eskeside town.
