Predicted Poll Topper in Sligo Leitrim will unite constituency

Outgoing Leitrim Sinn Féin deputy Martin Kenny, is set to be the big winner in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency, according to an exclusive exit poll published last night

The IT Sligo-Ocean FM Exit Poll gives Kenny a first preference vote of 21.1%, way ahead of the second-placed candidate, Fianna Fail’s Marc MacSharry, on 13.7%, which many experts predicted to tip the poll considering his high profile position on the Public Accounts Commission.

However, despite the huge support from voters in South Donegal Kenny pledged to work to having the constituency revised and return to Donegal.