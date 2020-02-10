With Martin Kenny from Sinn Féin the only candidate elected after 9 counts in the South Donegal/ Sligo Leitrim constituency the most valuable currency at the count centre in the Sligo Park is, without doubt, transfers.

Marian Harkin seems sure to take the second seat and has enlisted the assistance of all her family to keep a watchful eye on the where the transfers are going.

With just less than 800 votes separating the former MEP and Fianna Fail's Marc Mac Sharry, every single vote is of paramount importance.

Marian is pictured with the youngest family member little Joey Gorman, her son John, Jackie Harkin Gorman and Niamh Harkin and with Ray Mac Sharry who came over to congratulate Marian