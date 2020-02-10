Contact
With Martin Kenny from Sinn Féin the only candidate elected after 9 counts in the South Donegal/ Sligo Leitrim constituency the most valuable currency at the count centre in the Sligo Park is, without doubt, transfers.
Marian Harkin seems sure to take the second seat and has enlisted the assistance of all her family to keep a watchful eye on the where the transfers are going.
With just less than 800 votes separating the former MEP and Fianna Fail's Marc Mac Sharry, every single vote is of paramount importance.
Marian is pictured with the youngest family member little Joey Gorman, her son John, Jackie Harkin Gorman and Niamh Harkin and with Ray Mac Sharry who came over to congratulate Marian
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.