The successful celebration of the Burns weekend in Cashelard in late January has resulted in very worthwhile and deserving contributions to two of the most deserving charities in the county this week.
Both the North West Hospice and the Donegal Hospice provide invaluable and caring services to many patients in the final days of their lives as well as a great comfort to their grieving families.
Deirdre McGlone who presented cheques to the charities this week said; “The Burns weekend had its small beginnings in Rossnowlagh when my father Joe McGlone from Cashelard and his family organised the first Burns Supper in Smuggler’s Creek.
“This year “Rabbie” came home to the intimate settings of Cashelard where it had its Donegal origins.
“The weekend was a tremendous success, very intimate and homely and the whole community of Cashelard embraced it as their own. It nurtured a great sense of pride among everybody.
“Both hospices play a very big part in the lives of many families in Donegal and I cannot think of any more deserving charities to donate the profits to.
“There is no doubt that the spirit of Rabbie Burns is very much alive in Donegal - the tradition that Joe started is still very much with us,”
