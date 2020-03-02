There was a warm welcome back to school this afternoon for some for Ireland's top dancers in Donegal town as they met up with many young dancers of the future at the McNelis /Cunningham School of Dance.

Amy Mae Dolan, Megan Walsh and Gerard Byrne have spent the last three weeks entertaining thousands of guests at the Three Arena in Dublin and the SSE in Belfast with Riverdance 25 where they performed to full houses.

Megan and Gerard are both past pupils and teachers at the McNelis/Cunningham School and Amy Mae's little sister Scarlett is now a pupil at the school which has provided the hit show with many dancers.

Today, it was back to basics for the trio as they joined Paula McNelis giving some great tips to the many young students who have just taken up lessons.

