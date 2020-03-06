Harvey's Point Hotel on the outskirts of Donegal town gave a massive vote of confidence to the hospitality industry this week when it unveiled their splendid newly refurbished ballroom to the public.

Prospective brides and grooms from all over the county and further afield travelled to this lakeside haven to catch a glimpse of the new facility.

The Grand Ballroom, with its unhindered view of Lough Eske and the Bluestack Mountains, presented a picture of simple understated elegance proved that it still retains that "wow" factor.

Niall Coffey, the General Manager of Harvey's Point told the Democrat that he was overwhelmed by the positive reaction on the evening remarking on the number of bookings received on the evening.

"In this business, you can never sit back and rest on your laurels: the customer of today has increased expectations and here at Harvey's we have always striven to match, if not exceed these.

"We have committed €1 million to this project - now that we have the ballroom completed, we will commence an extensive refurbishment on some of our bedrooms."

