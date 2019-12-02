Gallery of pics: North West Breast Cancer Charity Ball

Adaptive adventurer and cancer survivor Nikki Bradley, RTÉ broadcaster Áine Lawlor and Donegal business woman and Dragon’s Den star Ramona Nicholas were among the guests at the North West Breast Cancer Charity Ball at the weekend

The tenth anniversary ball took place on Friday night at the Silver Tassie Hotel, Letterkenny,

The event was hosted by Master of Ceremonies Noel Cunningham, and included a sparkling wine reception, a five-course meal with wine, and dancing to the music of The Bentley Boys.

Once again, the fundraiser proved a wonderful success and a big well done to the organising committee and everyone involved on the night.

See our gallery of photographs from Brian McDaid