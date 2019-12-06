GALLERY: An Grianan Theatre - 20 year celebrations

Contact
An Grianan Theatre in Letterkenny enjoyed a wonderful evening of celebration last Saturday night to mark the 20th anniversary of the theatre.
20 years ago, the first show performed in the newly built An Grianan Theatre was 'Magic of the Musicals' by the Letterkenny Music and Drama Group.
Last weekend, the theatre celebrated those 20 years with another, updated performance of the show.
At Saturday night's gala performance, those in attendance enjoyed a champagne reception prior to a fantastic night of entertainment.
