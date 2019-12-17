A Donegal landscape comes to life in the heart of winter

Contact
The Donegal landscape is truly breathtaking. On December mornings, the sky is awash with rich colours as the day begins to dawn.
During this time of the year, the moon continues to remain in the morning sky, hanging over bare and worn trees.
Nestled inside a curtain of snow-capped mountains, the sky over Dunlewey offers rich golds and rich berry reds during this time of the year.
