Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair is a huge success with huge crowds attending many events

The sixth Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair is presently taking place in Gaoth Dobhair.

Author and Oifigeach Pleanála Teanga do cheantar Ghaoth Dobhair, Dónall Ó Cnáimhsí, officially opened an Scoil Gheimhridh this year.

Many of the events were sold out such was the high standard performing at the event, this year.

The event attracts people from across the globe to the wonderful Gaeltacht area of Gaoth Dobhair.

All events take place in the local area.