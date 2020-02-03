PIC SPECIAL: Confirmations at Woodland and Lurgybrack National Schools, Letterkenny

It was another busy weekend in the Diocese of Raphoe as children in Letterkenny and Glenties received the Sacrament of Confirmation.

Last weekend, Bishop of Raphoe, Most Reverend Alan McGuckian Confirmed children form Scoil Mhuire gan Smal and Scoil Cholmcille National Schools in Letterkenny. Confirmations also took place for children in Gortahork and Illistrin NS, Letterkenny.

On Saturday, it was the turn of children from Woodland NS and Lurgybrack NS who received the Sacrament of Confirmation at a beautiful ceremony in the Church of the Irish Martyrs.

On Sunday, children in the Glenties area were Confirmed.

This coming Saturday, February 8, Confirmations will be held in Drumoghill, and on Sunday, February 9 in Kilmacrennan.

PICTURES FROM LURGYBRACK NS BY BRIAN MC DAID