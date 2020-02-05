Hundreds attended the protest at Letterkenny University Hospital today - check out our gallery to see who was there

Contact
Hundreds of people took part in a protest march organised by Professor Ken Mulpeter who hopes to see an acute stroke unit established at Letterkenny university Hospital in 2020.
Professor Ken Mulpeter said that up to 16 lives are lost annually because the hospital remains the only acute facility without an acute stroke unit.
He said that it was 'medically unjustifiable' not to have such a life-saving unit at the county hospital.
