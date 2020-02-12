Treacherous road conditions across the county this morning, Wednesday

Contact
Road conditions across the county are treacherous this morning as people make their way to their chosen destinations.
There seems to be no respite for road-users as snow will fall over high ground tonight and sleet on lower level grounds, according to Met Éireann.
It is forecast to remain wintry across Ulster until tomorrow morning, Thursday.
Lowest temperatures of -1 to + 4 degrees, coldest across the north and northwest. Winds will remain strong near some coasts.
❄ Scattered wintry showers tonight and early Wednesday with some snowfall accumulations, especially in the west and north. Some disruption to travel is possible, particularly over higher routes.
