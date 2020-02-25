The concept of 'The Northern Fiddler' is explored in documentary which features Donegal musicians

Contact
The Northern Fiddler, published by Allen Feldman and Éamonn O'Doherty in 1979, is a unique compilation of music, photos, illustrations and interviews, featuring a selection of fiddle players from South Donegal and Tyrone, including musicians of the caliber of John and Simey Doherty, John Loughran, Con Cassidy, and Francie and Mickey Byrne.
Forty years after its publication, the concept of 'The Northern Fiddler' is explored in a Dearcán Media documentary commissioned by BBC Gaeilge and TG4, with support from the Irish Language Broadcast Fund.
The important legacy of The Northern Fiddler emerges through performances and discussion from Maurice Bradley, South Derry, Ellie Nic Fhionnlaigh, Glencolmcille, Dónal McCague, Monaghan, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Gaoth Dobhair, Maggie Maguire, Fermanagh, Laura Kerr, Armagh, Dermy Diamond, Belfast, Conor Caldwell, Belfast, Sinéad McKenna, Tyrone, Paddy Glackin, Dublin, Roisín McGrory, Inishowen and Dermot McLaughlin, Derry.
An Fhidil Bheo will feature on TG4 March 1 at 9.30pm.
