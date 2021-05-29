House with 3 reception rooms, 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms for €125,000

A five-bedroom townhouse in the centre of Killygordon village has come onto the market with an affordable price tag of €125,000.

Ample space

The building features three reception rooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms and five bedrooms.

This property offers both great potential and opportunities boasting a 100 feet of street frontage and its central location. The house is currently being used as a family home. However, in the past was used as a home for two families because it so spacious.

Retail and home

In times gone by, the building contained a number of retail units and while business was bustling in the retail unit the family also enjoyed the pleasure of the expansive home.

The property opens directly onto the footpath where a national primary road runs through the town.

Killygordon is nestled in the east of Donegal in the Finn Valley area and is between Ballybofey and Castlefin.The house is located near schools, and other local amenities. The area surrounding the property is very scenic, and many amenities are within a short drive. To the rear of the property is a large concrete yard. The house, which is currently being advertised on daft.ie is described as being well maintained and in good condition.

Contact

The agent who is responsible for the sale of the house is Mark Mc Connell Auctioneers, The Glebe, Stranorlar. Viewing is be strict appointment only and you can organise this by calling Mr Mc Connell on 074 91 30772