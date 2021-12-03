Search

03 Dec 2021

WATCH: Donegal parents protest about mask introduction at National Schools

Parents protesting at mask mandate throughout Inishowen

Catherine McGinty

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

A number of school-gate protests are taking place throughout Inishowen regarding the introduction of mask wearing for children aged nine and over. 

The first protest in Inishowen took place at Scoil Naomh Bríd in Muff this morning. 

From Wednesday, students in Third Class and upwards were required to wear masks while in school. Exemptions were available if a child obtained a medical certificate from a GP. 

Under the latest Government advice, children aged nine and older are also required to wear masks on public transport, in retail and other indoor public settings.

A protest for parents and pupils of Scoil Íosagain (Buncrana), Scoil Iosef (Lower Illies) and St Oran's National School (Cockhill) is scheduled for 12pm. The "Enough Is Enough" protest is taking place at the Market Square in Buncrana.

A spokesperson for the parents said: "This meeting is purely to show our concern and disagreement with the mask mandate enforced by the Government for children in National School.

"We have nothing but praise for the staff and the principals of the schools and the way they have given their utmost throughout this pandemic.

"The location of the protest, Market Square, is to reflect the fact the protest is completely separate from any particular school."

Updates to follow.

