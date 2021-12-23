WATCH: Donegal Christmas Greetings from across the World

A Gallery of Festive Greetings from Donegal people all around the World.
Available in local shops and online at: https://epaper.donegallive.ie
Nollaig shona daoibh ó Inish Times.
Twenty-one people with Covid-19 were being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday night, an increase of three in 24 hours
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.