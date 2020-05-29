Contact

GALLERY: Traditional musicians’ Breanndán and Cormac Ó Beaglaoich arrive in Donegal

Slí na mBeaglaoich on TG4

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

It was destination Donegal for renowned West Kerry traditional musicians’ father and son Breanndán and Cormac Ó Beaglaoich.

The pair travelled up the West coast of Ireland from Kerry to Donegal in their 40-year-old camper van, Beauty, on a journey of musical discovery called Slí na mBeaglaoich and found themselves in Donegal, on the programme to be broadcast on Sunday, May 31.

In this exciting new six-part traditional music series, they meet with friends old and new, traditional musicians and artists as they embark on a trip of a lifetime. In what is eye-opening journey, they unearth some of the most exciting musicians, singers, and dancers of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Cormac and Breanndán come to the end of their journey up the West Coast of Ireland in Donegal, where the Begley clann left in the 17th century for the Battle of Kinsale.

They kick off their homecoming with their old friend guitarist, Steve Cooney in Teelin. Local fiddler Iarfhlaith Ó Domhnaill explains the significance of Donegal fiddle music in Kilcar and brings them to meet his heroes The Campbells in the glens. They receive a warm welcome from Peter and his father Jimmy Campbell who give the lads a good taste of Donegal fiddle music with a highland set. Singer Shauna Mullin and fiddler Damien McGeehan hop into the van for a stunning performance in Glenties.

Then Breanndán and Cormac travel further north to the heart of Donegal’s Gaeltacht, Gaoth Dobhair, where Glasgow flute player Frances Morten and sean nós singer Dominic Mac Giolla Bhríde speak of the important ties between Scotland and Donegal before singing a bilingual song in Irish and Scots Gaelic.

They meet old friends concertina player Caitlín Nic Gabhann and husband, fiddle player, Ciarán Ó Maonaigh who ask how they have survived the trip with each other? Breanndán is reassured that tradition will live on by young musicians and choir, An Crann Óg before reaching their ancestral homeland of Tullaghobegley where local historian, Séamus Doohan gives them some Begley family history. Cormac and Breanndán reflect on their journey and salute their ancestors with final tune on top of the mound.

Previous episodes can be found on TG4 player https://nasc.tg4.tv/Slí_na_ mBeaglaoich

