GALLERY: Inch Island fishing tragedy recalled

Continuing Donegal Live's 'lockdown' reminiscence pieces, is a poignant anniversary, which resonated through Donegal's coastal and fishing community, illustrated once again the historically capricious nature of Lough Swilly

Recalled this week were the deaths of four fishermen from the Inishowen peninsula in a fishing tragedy, which took place on Saturday, June 22, 1957.

The men were: James Brown (44), of Inch Island; Albert Brown (36) of Inch Island, brother of James; Thomas Porter (57) of Inch Island and Eugene McGinley (17) of Balleighan, Newtowncunningham.

The men were crew members of the “Mayflower” a 30-feet long diesel-engined fishing boat from Inch Island.

They were lost in the early hours of Saturday morning while fishing for salmon near Fanad Head when the vessel was wrecked in a sudden squall.

The alarm was raised when the “Mayflower” failed to return at 9.00am on Saturday morning.

During the day, searchers were joined by a helicopter from the Royal Naval Air Station at Eglinton, outside Derry. Except for returning to base at Eglinton to refuel, the helicopter remained with searching ships until the search was called off at 7.00pm.

In the afternoon, a fisherman Patrick Coll, of Araheera, saw what appeared to be wreckage on Ballure Strand. On going to investigate, Mr Coll and three another men, Mick Boyle, Francis Friel and Gerry McKinley, found parts of a boat and the remains of James Brown, in a pool of water among the rocks.

Mr Coll was one of the last people to see the crew of four. He had been fishing for pollock in the vicinity when the boat passed on its way to the salmon fishing grounds.

Later that day, nets, some with salmon still in them, were found on the beach and rocks, which were combed by Gardai and scores of local residents for traces of the three missing men.

It was believed the nets had been cast when the sudden squall sprang up at 3.00am on Saturday and, in the darkness, the boat’s crew did not realise they were being carried so close in-shore. The “Mayflower” is believed to have been wrecked on a submerged rock.

The inquest on James Brown took place on Saturday night and a verdict of death from asphyxiation due to drowning was returned.

Mr James Brown left a widow and a 2-years-old daughter. His wife was formerly Miss Maisie Gamble of College Terrace, Derry, a daughter of M and M Scott, The Diamond, Derry.

Evidence of identification was given by James Brown’s brother, William, whose only other brother, John was drowned about 30 years previously also on Lough Swilly.

The remains of Thomas Porter, Grange, Inch Island were recovered near Clonmany the following Monday.

They were discovered by lobster fishermen attending to their pots off Dunaff near Leenan Fort, directly opposite to where the boat was lost.

The lobster fishermen noticed an object floating some distance out in the Swilly, and, on investigating, they found it was the body of a man clothed and wearing seaboots.

At an inquest held that night, the body was identified as Thomas Porter. A verdict of death from asphyxiation due to drowning was returned.

The body of the third of the four victims was recovered a mile-and-a half south of Fanad Head Lighthouse late on the Tuesday night. It was that of 17-years-old Eugene McGinley of Ballyeighan, Newtowncunningham.

Mr McGinley’s remains were seen by Mr John McCarron of Drumnacraig, Portsalon, floating some distance out and it was washed onto a sandy beach.

What happened to the “Mayflower” out in the fishing grounds in the early hours of that Saturday morning were never known. At 3.00am there was a heavy squall and heavy rain. It lasted about 15 minutes and in those short minutes, it is believed, the tragic fate of the four men was sealed.

The catch of salmon had been good. 57 salmon were found in the section of net from the ill-fated, salvaged boat.