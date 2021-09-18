Stor the troll, tea, and beautiful fairies on the River Walk in Dungloe

Stor the Troll has settled into his forever home at the River Walk in Dungloe.
Stor has been very busy in his first few days as he had a lot of visitors who just popped in to say hello and see him.
He was delighted to see two very special guests, Alannagh Nic Fhloinn, Mary From Dungloe 2021, and multi-talented Dungloe LockDown Hero 2021 Niamh O’Donnell.
They both popped down to enjoy some tea with him and getting into the spirit of things they both wore their fairy wings.
The tree enjoyed some lovely tea and buns and passers by came and joined in the fun, at times, as well. Stor certainly has attracted a lot of attention since he arrived.
If you haven't had a chance to see Stor, he is well worth visiting and the River Walk is a great day out for individuals and families, alike.
