A residence of elegance and style comes onto the property market

Built in 1996, Doire House, is spectacularly styled and finished to the highest of standards.
The Carrigans residence enjoys magnificent countryside and riverside views of Donegal and the River Foyle, and sits on over an acre of mature and well maintained gardens, with notable mature trees, prestine shrubbery, gravel walkways and raised wooden decking areas, ideally appointed to take advantage of the spectacular views.
Situated close to the home are two wooden outsheds, one with a decking surround and a paved patio area which would proove ideal for al fresco dining.
The property has previously enjoyed a profitable Air B&B business as there is a self contained apartment onto the house which can also be incorporated into the main house, if required.
The detached home encompasses four bedrooms and three bathrooms and houses some stunning features, such as, ceiling coving, stoves, stylish fire places, barn doors to the sun room and much, much more.
The house spans approximately 215 sqm and enjoys well proportioned living accommodation throughout.
The house, which is for sale by private treaty, comes onto the market with a price tag of €395,000.
If you require further information or details in relation to this property, please contact DNG Boyce Gallagher at their office on 074 91 68608.
You can also visit their website and daft.ie where you can view video footage of the stunning residence.
