How would you like to live in a log cabin in Glenties?

This unique property which is very much like a log cabin is located in the picturesque tranquil area of Gortnasillagh, Glenties.

The property has come onto the market priced at €189,950 and is being sold by Campbells Auctioneers.

This property certainly has a lot to offer prospective buyers in terms of charm and tranquility and is certain to cause a stir in a market that has become very interesting over the last few months.

Views

The property is detached and beautifully situated overlooking Gweebarra Bay.

According to Daft.ie, the property has been refurbished to an excellent standard and is nearly ‘Log Cabin-like’ throughout.

The property consists of two bedrooms, an open plan kitchen and living room and bathroom.

The kitchen is fitted and those who buy the property will find the kitchen fully furnished.

While preparing food in the kitchen/dining area you can enjoy panoramic views of Gweebarra Bay.

The dining area is situated so that you can cast your eye along the breathtaking vista while enjoying meals.

You can also enjoy an early morning amble along the decking which surrounds the residence.

While enjoying an evening in the snug living room area you can enjoy the heat from a stove.

The residence has been fitted with high quality Scandinavian pine wood throughout giving it real warmth, charm and character.

The yellow shutters on the windows to the exterior of the property is an attractive feature.

The home is located close to other houses in the area and is not far from the town of Glenties.

Further details

For further information please contact Kenneth Campbell of

Campbells Auctioneers on 086 1726 333. Viewing is by appointment only.

You can also visit the Campbell Auctioneers official website or Daft.ie for further information on the property and you can also view a video of the charming residence.