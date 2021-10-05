Search

05/10/2021

Gardaí, the Army and StormTroopers make it a special day for Eoin

Carrigans pupil is a Little Blue Hero

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

It’s not everyday that Darth Vadar, some StormTroopers, Army personnel and even members of the gardaí decide to call to your school to say hello.

And 12 year old Eoin Brogan certainly deserved his special day.

A 6th class pupil at Scoil an Linbh Iosa in Carrigans, Eoin is much loved by all the staff and his fellow pupils.

The youngest of five children, Eoin is a huge Lego and Star Wars fan, and he got the surprise of his life when some of the Star Wars characters took over his school for the day.

It was all part of a Little Blue Heroes day which was organised by local garda members for Eoin who became an Honorary Garda for the day.

Not to be outdone, the Army were there too, and Eoin got his photograph taken with all his special guests.

From Castlethird in Carrigans, Eoin also loves reading books. From Harry Potter to David Walliams, he just loves to have his nose in a book.

Despite his own difficulties and challenges, he never complains and gets on with life by declaring ‘I’m okay’.

For the Brogan family, Eoin is their world.

He really is a Little Blue Hero.

