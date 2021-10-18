Work gets underway on historical house in Ballyshannon

Work in underway on an old historical house in the Mall, Ballyshannon.
In recent times, the beautiful house had fallen into disrepair and bushes grew over the outside.
However, those working on the stunning two-storey house can now see fragments of its old majesty spring into life with each day uncovering previous pieces from the past.
The work has been welcomed by many people in the Erneside town.
