A charming traditional cottage with a modern twist

A traditional cottage that has a truly modern style has come onto the market in the Letterkenny area.
The cottage looks traditional but has been totally renovated and transformed to be truly modern. The cottage has been extended and renovated with new plumbing, electrics and energy efficient insulation added throughout. Located in the Dromore area of Letterkenny it has outstanding views of the surrounding countryside. This residence which is being brought to the market by Property Partners Paul Reynolds has the potential to make a beautiful family home.
The hall has a laminate herringbone floor covering and a high vaulted ceiling. There is an attractive red brick and sleeper beam archway to the living room making it a unique entrance. The sitting room shares the same style as the tall with laminate herringbone floor covering and the exposed red brick. The kitchen is modern, fitted with a Belfast sink, copper taps and soft-close drawers and a corner window. The house has three bedrooms and you can choose to use one of them as a study or studio to suit your needs.
There is electric underfloor heating in the bathroom which will be ideal and cosy for cold winter nights.
The house comes onto the market priced at €229,000 and is for sale by private treaty.
For more information, please contact Austin Reynolds at 074 91 22399. For further information please visit daft.ie where you can view a video.
