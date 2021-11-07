A traditional stone cottage could be your new island home

A traditional stone built cottage on Arranmore Island is being brought onto the open market by Campbells auctioneers. The idyllic one-bedroom property comes onto the market with a price tag of €134, 950.
The cottage is sure to appeal to many as an ideal family, rental or holiday home.
The property occupies an elevated site which boasts spectacular panoramic views of the wild Atlantic ocean and the mainland Donegal coastline whilst it is situated just a few minutes walk from the chief harbour and main thoroughfare to and from the island.
Internally the property has bundles of character consisting of a spacious living room which features an elevated stone fireplace, dining area, a bathroom, a fully fitted kitchen and a large bedroom with traditional style cobblestone flooring.
There are double doors leading from the sitting room. The doors are south facing. The ceiling is vaulted and is fitted with recessed lighting and a chandelier.
The kitchen is fitted with a Belfast sink, an oil fire stove, a cobblestone floor and granite worktops. There is recessed lighting also in the kitchen.
The bedroom also has a cobblestone floor and vaulted ceiling which lends to its charm.
There are wooden sash windows throughout the cottage. In addition to the dwelling there are two stone ruins located on the site which present an interesting redevelopment opportunity.
Viewing is highly recommended and strictly by appointment only.
For further information, please contact Campells Auctioneers.
You can contact them on 086 1726 333. If you would like further information or to see a video of the property visit their website or daft.ie.
